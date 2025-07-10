Carles Gil News: Nets in losing effort

Gil scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing 10 times (three accurate) and creating three chances during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Miami.

Gil found the back of the net in the 80th minute while leading New England in shots, crosses and chances created during the loss. The attacker continues to be the main threat for the Revolution having scored two goals while combining for nine shots, 39 crosses and 12 chances created over his last three appearances.