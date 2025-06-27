Carles Gil News: Notches assist

Gil assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Gil was once again in the starting XI Wednesday, still having yet to miss a start in his 17 appearances this campaign. He would earn an assist in the loss, finding Tomas Chancalay in the 15th minute. This marks his third assist and ninth goal contribution of the campaign, with his last coming six appearances ago.