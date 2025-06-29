Carles Gil News: Scores from penalty spot

Gil scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), 19 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Gil helped his side come further back into the game, which led to them coming back to a 3-3 draw. He has now scored seven goals in his 18 games this season, and it was his first goal in the last seven games. He scored from the penalty spot and also took nine corners while attempting 19 crosses. These were the most for both of these metrics so far this season.