Carles Gil News: Three corners and two shots

Gil recorded two shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.

Gil ended his streak, which reached four games in a row with a goal return. This is his third match in the last four with two or more shots on target. He has taken at least three corners in the last six matches and his four chances created in this match helped him total 19 chances created in the last five games.