Carles Perez News: Set for another loan spell

Perez will play on loan at Aris Salonica from Celta Vigo for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced Thursday.

Perez will head out on loan once again, and it seems his future is further and further away from Balaidos. Perez featured in 27 games for Getafe this season, tying his career high with three goals scored and reaching his second-highest mark with 17 chances created.