Carlo Boukhalfa News: Leaves St. Pauli as free agent

Boukhalfa is departing St. Pauli as free agent after three seasons spent with the team, the club announced.

Boukhalfa made 62 appearances and scored four goals during his three seasons with St. Pauli. After limited minutes in his first two years, he featured more in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, including a goal against Schalke and a crucial header in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal against Dusseldorf. He scored St. Pauli's first Bundesliga goal in over 14 years during a match against Augsburg and was a regular starter throughout the first half of the season. In the second half, his minutes declined but he returned to the starting lineup by the end of the campaign, netting his final goal against Bayer Leverkusen.