Carlo Garcia News: Returns to Villarreal
Garcia is returning to his parent club Villarreal after ending his half of season-long loan spell in CD Mirandes.
Garcia featured in nine games across all competitions for CD Mirandes while on loan from Villarreal, providing one assist. The central midfielder is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, but he should feature again for Villarreal B heading into 2025/26 if he remains with the yellow submarine.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now