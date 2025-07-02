Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Carlo Garcia headshot

Carlo Garcia News: Returns to Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Garcia is returning to his parent club Villarreal after ending his half of season-long loan spell in CD Mirandes.

Garcia featured in nine games across all competitions for CD Mirandes while on loan from Villarreal, providing one assist. The central midfielder is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, but he should feature again for Villarreal B heading into 2025/26 if he remains with the yellow submarine.

Carlo Garcia
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now