Carlos Acevedo News: Beaten once by Leon

Acevedo recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Leon.

Acevedo denied some chances but conceded Stiven Mendoza's low shot in the second half of the victory. Although the Saints have recently bounced back from a terrible start to the year, Acevedo remains with one clean sheet in 11 matches, while his 46 saves are the best record in the competition. His next challenge will be a visit to Tigres, who have scored five goals over their last five league games.