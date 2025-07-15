Carlos Alvarez Injury: Suffering from a groin injury

Alvarez is suffering from a groin injury and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Alvarez is going to be on the sidelines for the next few days and possibly weeks, as he was unable to play in a friendly the other day due to a groin injury that continues to bother him. He appeared in 43 games last season while scoring seven goals and 11 assists, so this is a tough loss. That said, this will be something to watch, as the club will look to have him for the start of the season.