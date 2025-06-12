Carlos Baleba News: Makes 31 starts

Baleba started in 31 of his 34 appearances with Brighton in the Premier League.

Baleba finally entrenched himself as a regular starter in his second year with the Seagulls. He was a reliable presence in midfield, scoring three goals, delivering one assist and contributing on the defensive end as well. Baleba has been linked with a move away from Brighton in the summer, but if he stays, he should be a regular for the club.