Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Baleba headshot

Carlos Baleba News: Makes 31 starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Baleba started in 31 of his 34 appearances with Brighton in the Premier League.

Baleba finally entrenched himself as a regular starter in his second year with the Seagulls. He was a reliable presence in midfield, scoring three goals, delivering one assist and contributing on the defensive end as well. Baleba has been linked with a move away from Brighton in the summer, but if he stays, he should be a regular for the club.

Carlos Baleba
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now