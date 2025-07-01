Carlos Dotor News: Goes back to Celta

Dotor is returning to his parent club Celta Vigo after ending his half of season-long loan spell in Gijon.

Dotor featured in 13 games across all competitions for Gijon while on loan from Celta Vigo, scoring two goals. The central midfielder is now heading back to his parent club with three years left on his contract. That said, he is unlikely to play a big role in the 2025/26 season, as he would only be a rotational option in Vigo at most and could be loaned again like last season in Oviedo and Gijon.