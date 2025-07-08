Carlos Dotor News: Loaned out again

Dotor has been loaned to Malaga from Celta Vigo, according to his parent club.

Dotor is seeing yet another loan out of Celta Vigo, as after spending the last half of the previous season with Sporting Gijon, he will now join Malaga on loan. He didn't see the field once for the club last season, likely the reason for his loan. He will now hope to see a decent loan spell, although it appears his time with Celta is coming to an end.