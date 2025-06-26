Carlos Eduardo Rodas Ozunas News: Joins San Luis for Apertura

Rodas will play for Atletico San Luis in the upcoming Liga MX tournament following a move from Pachuca, his new club announced Wednesday.

Rodas is projected to be the second or third goalkeeper for the Potosinos behind Andres Sanchez and perhaps Cesar Lopez. Having yet to make his top-division debut, Rodas recently saw activity in Pachuca's youth categories and was on the bench in a few Liga MX matches.