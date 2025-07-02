Carlos Fernandez News: Heading back to Sociedad
Fernandez is returning to his parent club Real Sociedad after ending his season-long loan spell in Cadiz.
Fernandez featured in 32 games across all competitions for Cadiz while on loan from Real Sociedad, recording one goal and one assist. The striker is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, and could be included in the rotation if new coach Sergio Francisco decides to keep him.
