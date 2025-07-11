Carlos Fernando Valenzuela News: On bench Friday

Valenzuela (knee) is among the substitutes for Friday's clash against Tijuana.

Valenzuela has been away from the field for a while, as his last performance came in February 2024 when he was playing for his current rival Xolos. While his return is expected to be gradual following a severe knee injury, he could eventually take the spot of Jaime Gomez or Aldahir Perez and perhaps be a potential set-piece taker.