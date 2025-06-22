Carlos Harvey Injury: Forced off injured

Harvey (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in the 87th minute of Friday's clash against Guatemala.

Harvey couldn't end the game as he was forced off three minutes before the final whistle due to an apparent injury. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time. His potential absence could be a big blow for Panama since he is a regular starter for the national team and they have made a strong start to the competition as leaders of Group C with expectations to reach the next round.