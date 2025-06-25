Carlos Harvey Injury: Plays second half against Jamaica

Harvey (undisclosed) played the second half of Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Jamaica, confirming his injury was only minor.

Harvey was forced off due to injury in their last contest but it proved to be minor since he was able to play one half on Tuesday against Jamaica. This is good news for both Panama and Minnesota since Harvey is a regular starter in the midfield for both club and country. Minnesota will however need to wait to see him return since Panama has qualified for the next Gold Cup round.