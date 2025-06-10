Carlos Harvey Injury: Will represent Panama

Harvey has been called up by Panama for the Gold Cup, according to the league.

Harvey has been an regular starter for Minnesota recently and is set to miss up to four MLS games due to international duty and depending on how well Panama performs in the Gold Cup. Harvey will for sure miss Saturday's clash against San Diego and could also be out for the matches against Houston, NYRB and Dallas if the Panama reaches the final. Until he returns, new comer Julian Gressel will take on a larger role in the midfield for Minnesota.