Carlos Robles Injury: Won't play in season opener

Robles is not an option for the initial Apertura 2025 match after picking up an undisclosed injury, the club announced Friday.

Robles logged only 13 minutes on the pitch in the 2024/25 period, but he stayed on the squad following the departure of Hugo Nervo. However, the Mexican defender is out for the first Apertura match and could potentially miss more weeks, although the team has yet to reveal information about his return date. All of Adrian Mora, Gaddi Aguirre and Victor Rios are taking the starting center-back slots Friday, with Matheus Doria returning from suspension in subsequent fixtures.