Carlos Romero News: Extends contract, loaned again

Romero has signed a contract extension with Villarreal until 2029 and has been loaned again to Espanyol for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Romero had a complete season on loan with Espanyol and will renew the experience, as his parent club Villarreal agreed to loan him again for the 2025/26 season after extending his contract for the next four seasons. Romero is expected to be a key player again in the backline of the Catalans, as he helped secure six clean sheets in 34 games during the 2024/25 season with impressive defensive contributions such as 73 tackles, 30 interceptions, and 87 clearances in 34 games.