Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Teran headshot

Carlos Teran Injury: Doesn't train Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Teran (upper leg) was not involved in training Monday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Teran trained fully over the past few weeks, but is now looking to be dealing with some complications again after he was left out of training. This will now leave him questionable once again, possibly missing out Wednesday. He hasn't featured since April 20, so her will hope to return soon.

Carlos Teran
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now