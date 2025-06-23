Carlos Teran Injury: Doesn't train Monday
Teran (upper leg) was not involved in training Monday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Teran trained fully over the past few weeks, but is now looking to be dealing with some complications again after he was left out of training. This will now leave him questionable once again, possibly missing out Wednesday. He hasn't featured since April 20, so her will hope to return soon.
