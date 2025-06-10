Carlos Teran Injury: Fully trains Tuesday
Teran (upper leg) was included in team training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Teran is continuing to progress through his upper leg injury and could be in for a return soon, as he trained individually last week and now trained with the group Tuesday. He will hope this is enough to clear him after a month out, possibly featuring Saturday against Nashville.
