Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Teran headshot

Carlos Teran Injury: Fully trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Teran (upper leg) was included in team training Tuesday, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.

Teran is continuing to progress through his upper leg injury and could be in for a return soon, as he trained individually last week and now trained with the group Tuesday. He will hope this is enough to clear him after a month out, possibly featuring Saturday against Nashville.

Carlos Teran
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now