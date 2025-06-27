Carlos Teran Injury: Remains absent from training
Teran (upper leg) didn't train Friday and is expected to miss Saturday's game against Charlotte FC, according to Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports.
Teran hasn't featured for the Fire since late April, and the defender was once again absent from training, marking a negative trend for the Colombian. If he doesn't play Saturday, his next chance to suit up will come against Cincinnati on July 5.
