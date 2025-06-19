Castello Lukeba News: Plays U21 EURO with France

Lukeba (abdomen) is currently playing the U21 EURO Championship with France, confirming he is fully back fit.

Lukeba has fully recovered from his abdomen injury that made him miss the end of the season with Leipzig, as the defender is currently playing with the French Espoirs in the U21 EURO Championship. Lukeba is performing well, having received the MOTM award in the first game against Portugal and delivered an assist in the second one against Georgia. The Frenchman will head back to Leipzig after the competition to prepare for the 2025/26 season.