Cavan Sullivan News: Makes first MLS start at 15
Sullivan took one shot, won nine duels, and earned a yellow card in 61 minutes of action during Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Despite the loss, it was a historic moment for the 15-year-old making his first career start. The sky is the limit for Sullivan, but he could return to a role off the bench in Saturday's home clash with the New York Red Bulls, given the return of brother Quinn Sullivan from the Gold Cup.
