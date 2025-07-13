Cedric Kipre News: Loaned to Ipswich Town

Kipre will join Ipswich Town on loan for the 2025/26 season with an option to buy.

Kipre will return to the Championship, after signing to Reims from West Brom back in 2024. He started 26 of the 28 matches played in Ligue 1, totaling 159 clearances while logging in an assist. The defender will return to Reims in 2026, unless Ipswich Town decides to buy him out at the end of the season.