Cedric Teuchert Injury: Ready to return Saturday

Teuchert (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Galaxy, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Teuchert missed the 2-1 loss to Portland last Sunday due to a hamstring problem, but he returned to training earlier this week -- albeit on his own -- and has been deemed ready to return to action to face the Galaxy. Teuchert has been a regular starter in midfield for St. Louis, tallying three goals and one assist across 15 appearances (13 starts) this season.