Cedric Teuchert Injury: Training individually Tuesday
Teuchert (hamstring) has been spotted doing solo runs and training individually on Tuesday, according to Matt Baker from the Flyover Footy podcast.
Teuchert missed the last contest due to a hamstring injury but was spotted training individually on Tuesday, likely managing his load and suggesting he could be an option for Saturday's clash against LA Galaxy. He will likely be a late fitness call for the game. If he ultimately misses it, Simon Becher will likely replace him again on the right wing.
