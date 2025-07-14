Cedric Teuchert News: Four shots, no goal

Teuchert registered four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against Portland Timbers.

Teuchert was able to create a few opportunities for a goal with his four shots, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net, with only two shots hitting the target. That said, this accounts for his eighth straight game without a goal. He will look to change that soon and beat last season's total of five, already having three in half the appearances.