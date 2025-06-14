Cedric Teuchert News: On bench versus Galaxy
Teuchert (hamstring) is on the bench to face Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.
Teuchert is fit enough for limited action as an offensive alternative to Saturday's starters Joao Klauss and Marcel Hartel. The 28-year-old will look to increase his current numbers of three goals and one assist if given the opportunity and will likely push to recover a starting spot in subsequent weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now