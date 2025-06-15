Celio Pompeu News: Delivers first assist of season

Pompeu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Pompeu played a precise through-ball to Joao Klauss for St. Louis' second goal in the 47th minute, making it his first assist of the season in 14 appearances. Pompeu had a decent impact in the attacking plays but also contributed defensively with two tackles won from two attempts, one interception and one clearance, highlighting how complete the Brazilian left winger can be for the squad.