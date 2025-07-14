Celio Pompeu News: Whips in five crosses

Pompeu had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Portland Timbers. He was subbed off due to injury in the 67th minute.

Pompeu was back in the starting XI after he appeared off the bench last outing, seeing a decent time on the field during his 67 minutes of play. He would see a single shot, a chance created and five crosses, although no goal contributions. He remains at two this season, with one goal and one assist in 18 appearances.