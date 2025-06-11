Cengiz Under News: Returning to Fenerbahce

Under will return to Fenerbahce following the end of his loan at LAFC.

It was a pretty disappointing loan for Under, who never really found his footing in MLS, starting four of 12 matches for LAFC, returning two goals and two assists. With his loan set to expire June 30, it made no sense for him to stay with the club while injured, so they added Javairo Dilrosun to take a roster spot in the Club World Cup.