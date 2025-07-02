Cenk Ozkacar News: Returns to Valencia

Ozkacar is returning to his parent club Valencia after ending his season-long loan spell in Valladolid.

Ozkacar featured in 12 games across all competitions for Valladolid while on loan from Valencia. The central defender is now returning to his parent club with three years remaining on his contract but ending a disappointing loan spell. His future is therefore a bit unclear since it is still unknown whether Valencia will count on him heading into the 2025/26 season.