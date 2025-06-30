Cesar Azpilicueta News: Leaves Atletico as free agent

Azpilicueta is leaving Atletico as a free agent, the club announced.

Azpilicueta has spent two seasons with the Rojiblancos, featuring in 54 games across all competitions. The Spanish defender is now set for free agency and free to sign with the club of his choice to continue his career after playing in Spain, France and England. Reports say he could, however, stay in La Liga since Celta Vigo is showing some interest.