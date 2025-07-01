Cesar Gelabert News: Joins Gijon permanently

Gelabert is joining Real Sporting Gijon on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Gelabert arrived in the summer of 2023 in the pink city and spent one season with the TeFeCe, appearing in 25 games, scoring one goal and delivering three assists. During the 2024/25 season, he was loaned to his native country to Real Sporting Gijon and had a decent campaign, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 39 games. Gelabert is now joining the club permanently and will hope to reproduce the same brilliant season.