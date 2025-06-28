Cesar Ramos News: Joins Atlas on loan
Ramos will spend the next year on loan to Atlas from Monterrey, the club announced Friday.
Ramos has never played in Liga MX, and his chances were almost nil on a team that has an abundance of goalkeepers, so he's now looking for a place as a substitute for the Rojinegros behind Camilo Vargas. The 25-year-old was selected in Mexican youth squads in the past, but he barely had a few opportunities to show his qualities.
