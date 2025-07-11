Cesar Ramos News: Tallies three saves in debut

Ramos recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 victory against Puebla.

Ramos was chosen to fill in for Camilo Vargas (thigh), making his first top-division appearance immediately after joining the squad on loan from Monterrey. While it wasn't a great performance, Ramos managed to help his side to victory by stopping a few shots from inside the box. He could have a couple more chances to play while Vargas continues his recovery process, but up next is a difficult challenge at home versus title contenders Cruz Azul.