Cesar Ruvalcaba Injury: Uncertain against Atlanta
Ruvalcaba (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's clash with Atlanta, per the MLS injury report.
Ruvalcaba is a doubt Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The defender went unused during a 2-1 win over Vancouver before the break, though he was on the bench there. Even when fit Ruvalcaba has been a depth option in the first half of the season, often playing a minor role, if any.
