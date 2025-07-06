Menu
Cesar Ruvalcaba

Cesar Ruvalcaba News: On bench against Sounders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Ruvalcaba (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's visit to Seattle Sounders.

Ruvalcaba has played a substitute role for most of the season, but he's at least available after leaving his injury behind. The central defender scored his lone goal of the current campaign in his last MLS appearance and is averaging 1.3 clearances, 0.6 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per game. He'll be an option to replace Steven Moreira in upcoming matchups.

Cesar Ruvalcaba
Columbus Crew
