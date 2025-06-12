Charalampos Kostoulas News: Signs with Brighton
Kostoulas completed a transfer to Brighton from Olympiacos, the club announced.
Kostoulas made the move to Brighton from Olympiacos, a long-rumored switch for the youngster that scored seven goals in 22 matches in Greece. He's more of one for the future after committing to a five-year deal with Brighton. Kostoulas already has top level experience after making eight Europa League appearances last season.
