Charalampos Kostoulas News: Signs with Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Kostoulas completed a transfer to Brighton from Olympiacos, the club announced.

Kostoulas made the move to Brighton from Olympiacos, a long-rumored switch for the youngster that scored seven goals in 22 matches in Greece. He's more of one for the future after committing to a five-year deal with Brighton. Kostoulas already has top level experience after making eight Europa League appearances last season.

Charalampos Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion
