Chemsdine Talbi News: Switches to Sunderland

Talbi has completed a transfer to Sunderland from Club Brugge, according to his new club.

Talbi is heading to newly promoted Sunderland this season, inking a five-year deal. The 20-year-old comes in as a promising talent, scoring seven goals and five assists in 44 appearances with Club Brugge last season, even appearing in 11 UCL games. He will have to grow a role in the team, but with European experience and a solid start to his professional career, he should be a great depth option on the flanks.