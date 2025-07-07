Chicharito Injury: Misses offseason friendlies

Chicharito wasn't in Chivas' squad for recent friendly activity due to a nose blow, the team reported Friday.

Chicharito suffered a serious collision during the first preseason game and since then he didn't take part in training sessions or matches. He's expected to be fine in time for the July 19 contest against Leon, although the lack of form could lower his chances of starting in favor of those who have played such as Alan Pulido and Teun Wilke.