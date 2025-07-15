Chidozie Awaziem News: Logs eight clearances in win
Awaziem created one chance and made eight clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-0 win over Vancouver.
Awaziem had another dominant performance at the heart of the defense, not giving opposing forwards any inches to operate. With 33 clearances over his last four starts, the center-back has been amazing as of late and should definitely be considered for fantasy teams.
