Chidozie Awaziem News: Suspended Friday

Awaziem registered two tackles (one won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Awaziem will be set for a one match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. He has started all 16 games played this campaign, assisting once with 74 clearances. In his absence, Ian Murphy will likely get the start against SKC on Friday.