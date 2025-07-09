Chiquinho News: Permanently joins Alverca

Chiquinho has completed a transfer to Alverca from Wolves, according to his former club.

Chiquinho has departed Wolves after a few seasons with the club, heading back to his home country to join Alverca in Portugal. This comes after never really shaping out a role with the club, only appearing once in the 2024/25 campaign before being loaned to Mallorca, where he would earn eight appearances (one start). He will hope to find his legs again in Portugal, still only 25 and having plenty of time to return to a top level.