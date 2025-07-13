Chris Brady News: Gives up two in loss
Brady conceded twice in Chicago Fire's 2-1 loss to San Diego FC on Saturday.
The goalkeeper did the best he could against the league's top scoring team, serving up just two goals while also making two saves. However, the Fire didn't do enough offensively to match San Diego. Brady should have a much easier time dealing with Atlanta United, a side which has scored only 23 goals in 21 MLS matches.
