Chris Brady headshot

Chris Brady News: No longer with USMNT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 6:55am

Brady (international duty) is back with the club after starting in Tuesday's 3-1 Open Cup loss against Minnesota.

Brady has ended his time at the Gold Cup and is already back serving for Chicago, having started in his first match since returning. He should reclaim his starting spot moving forward, having yet to miss a start all season when an option as he is their regular starter in net.

Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
