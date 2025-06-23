Chris Durkin Injury: Eyeing return Saturday

Durkin (knee) is eyeing a return against Houston on Saturday, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Durkin looks to be on the brink of a return from his knee injury, although Wednesday will come too soon. Instead, the defender will eye a return against Houston on Saturday, seeing a bit more time to recover. He will likely still need to pass some testing, but this could be a solid addition back after missing three games.