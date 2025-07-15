Menu
Christ-Emmanuel Letono Mbondi News: Joins Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Letono has completed a transfer to Espanyol from Reims, according to his former club.

Letono is departing Reims this offseason following their relegation, heading to Spain to join Espanyol. He only appeared for Reims once ever, seeing a single minute of play in the 2023/24 season. He will now look to capture time with Espanyol, although his role will be unknown with such a small sample size at this level.

